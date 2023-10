20 Oct. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs began to investigate the incident with the Israeli flag in Tbilisi, local media reports.

Earlier, a video appeared on social networks in which four people removed the Israeli flag from the fence of the Medical University and damaged it.

The Ministry noted that the case was being carried out under one of the articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses. Violators face a fine of 1 thousand lari.