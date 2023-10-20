Today marks Zangilan City Day

20 Oct. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, October 20, marks exactly three years since the liberation of the Azerbaijani city of Zangilan from occupation.

The liberation of the city was the result of the counter-terrorism operation that Azerbaijan launched on September 27, 2020. President Ilham Aliyev announced the beginning of actions to liberate the settlements of the Zangilan district in an address to the nation.

On this day, the Head of state announced the liberation of the villages:

Dordchinar, Kurdler, Yukhari Abdurrahmanli, Gargabazar, Ashagi Veyselli and Yukhari Aybasanli of Fuzuli district;

Safarsha, Gasangaidy, Fuganly, Imambaghi, Dash Veysalli, Agtepe and Yarakhmedli of the Jabrayil district;

Agjakend, Myulkudere, Dashbashi, Gunashli and Chinarli of the Khojavend district.

The President further noted that the Azerbaijani army liberated the city of Zangilan, as well as the settlements of Khavali, Zerneli, Mammadbeyli, Hakari, Sharifan, Mughanly of the Zangilan region.

It should be added that the country has established a medal "For the Liberation of Zangilan". In addition to this, days of cities liberated from occupation have been also established.