Al Jazeera channel shut down in Israel

20 Oct. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli government announced the closure of the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera in Israel, Israeli public broadcasting corporation Kan reports.

It is noted that the country's authorities will make these decisions regarding those broadcasting companies that harm the security of Israel.

Earlier, Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi called for the Al Jazeera channel to be closed. He was supported by the Mossad intelligence service.

Let us remind you that the Head of the Ministry accused the channel of supporting Hamas. He also said that the channel put Israeli army soldiers at risk.