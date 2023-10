21 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A branch of PASHA Bank is planned to open in Azerbaijan's Shusha in 2024, Chief Compliance and Governance Officer of PASHA Bank Anar Karimov said.

"The construction of the building where the branch is located will be completed by the end of April next year," Anar Karimov said.

According to him, the staff of the branch will be formed from local residents, and work in this direction is already underway. Karimov also noted that PASHA Bank plans to open a branch in Lankaran in 2025.