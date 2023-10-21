New Azerbaijan-Russia toll road opened

21 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in an opening of the new Baku-Guba-Russia state border toll road.

The foundation stone for the road, which is an integral part of the North-South international transport corridor, was laid in December 2017. The 150km-long section of the road from Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev settlement to the Russia border has been built in line with the first technical category.

The 129km part of the four-lane highway was determined as paid with tolls approved by the Tariff Council. Tolls are charged according to the distance, weight and number of passages per month.