Gaza-Egypt crossing point opens

21 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first trucks carrying aid for Gaza residents have crossed the Rafah Crossing Point on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, the Al-Qahera al-Ihbariya TV channel reports.

"We have received information that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will open on Saturday, 21 October at 10:00 AM local time. If the border is opened, we do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza," the U.S. Embassy in Israel said.

According to the Egyptian Red Crescent in the North Sinai Governorate, first of all, Gaza will receive medicines and medical supplies for providing emergency treatment to Palestinians wounded in Israeli strikes.

After humanitarian air the Rafah Crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border will be open to allow foreign citizens to leave Gaza.