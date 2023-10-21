U.S. and EU pushing Israel to delay Gaza ground offensive

21 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. and European governments have been putting pressure on Israel to delay its ground invasion of Gaza to buy time for secret talks underway via Qatar to win the release of hostages held by Hamas, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the efforts.

According to the people, who asked for anonymity, there are signs Hamas might agree to release at least some of the captured civilians without demanding Israel release any prisoners in return.

After initially resisting a delay in what officials said would be a massive military operation to eradicate Hamas after the attack, Israel agreed under U.S. pressure to hold off, the people said. Publicly, Israel has shifted its tone on plans for the operation in recent days, suggesting a more limited approach that may reduce civilian casualties.