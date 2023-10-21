Baku-Russia border toll road to open soon

21 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 150-km-long section of the road Baku-Guba-Russia state border, which is an integral part of the North-South international transport corridor, from Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev settlement to the Russia border, has been built in line with the first technical category, spokesperson of the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Anar Najafli said.

"The 129-kilometer part of the four-lane highway was determined to be paid with tolls approved by the Tariff Council," he said.

According to the spokesman, since the toll road tariffs have been established recently, their integration into the payment system is currently underway. Once the integration is completed, the payment system software will be tested. Once the tests are completed, the road will be opened for public use.

"Drivers will be able to approach the toll booth and pay with special chipped cards. The charging will be carried out by cards, which can be bought at the road entrance and exit and later in other locations. There are two types of lanes on the road: regular lanes and non-stop lanes. A driver can get a card by approaching a toll booth in a regular lane," Najafli said.

A balance is loaded onto the cards, and a toll corresponding to the distance traveled is deducted. A driver entering the regular lane, having purchased a card to travel through the toll booths, applies it to the windshield of the car and then receives the right to use the toll road.

"The non-stop lane allows drivers to pass through toll booths without reducing speed or stopping, i.e., without hindrance. In order to do this, the driver only needs to have a special chip card purchased in advance and a sufficient balance on the toll card. Special license plate reading cameras are used on these lanes," Anar Najafli said.

There are four checkpoints on the road: Gilazi, Siyazan, Gandob, and Khachmaz.