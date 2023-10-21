UN Security Council to hold public debates on Middle East

21 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN Security Council will hold public debates on the Middle East developments on October 24, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"There will also be on Tuesday, debates, open debates in the Security Council on the Middle East. This will be the regular meeting of the Security Council, it was scheduled beforehand, but now of course, it has additional importance," Polyansky said.

On October 18, the U.S. has vetoed a draft resolution at the UN Security Council which called for a humanitarian pause in Gaza.