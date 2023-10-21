Uzbekistan starts selling Russian AI 100 high-octane fuel

21 Oct. 16:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Import of Russian AI-100 fuel begins to Uzbekistan. The gasoline is already available at the gas stations in the capital of Uzbekistan.

Deliveries of high-octane AI-100 gasoline from Russia to Uzbekistan have started. The fuel is already available at gas stations in Tashkent.

“On October 20, the sale of AI-100 gasoline imported from Russia began in Tashkent,”

– Uzbekneftegaz informs.

AI-100 at a price of 15,800 soms per liter ($1.3) is sold at Uzbekneftegaz UNG Petro gas stations. For comparison, a liter of the most popular AI-80 gasoline costs three times cheaper - 6,000 soms.

Over the past few years, Uzbekistan has regularly faced gasoline shortages. To solve the problem in this autumn-winter season, Head of State Shavkat Mirziyoyev instructed specialized companies to purchase 120,000 tons of gasoline from other countries by the end of the year.