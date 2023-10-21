Ambulance catches fire in Western Georgia

21 Oct. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

An ambulance was engulfed in flames on a road in the Imereti region. The preliminary cause of the fire is already known.

Today, an ambulance caught fire in Imereti, Georgian media report.

According to their information, the incident occurred on the road from Kutaisi to Samtredia. The driver who was inside is not injured.

The preliminary cause of the emergency is technical problems with the engine. The investigation is carried out under the criminal article of damage to property due to negligence.