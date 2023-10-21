Israel cuts off Gaza Strip from the world

21 Oct. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

IDF servicemen have completely cut off the Gaza Strip from the outside world, the Israeli army spokesman informed. He also commented on the possible timing of Israel's ground operation.

The Gaza Strip is currently under a total blockade, IDF Speaker Avichay Adree announced.

According to him, Gaza is cut off to the Israeli water, electricity, and medicine.

Adree clarified that the situation with humanitarian aid for Gaza will be resolved at the political level. Discussions are ongoing both in Israel and with countries concerned.

"If there is an agreement at the political level with regional and international parties regarding the provision of assistance, we will apply these directives. Currently, the armed forces are directed to implement a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, and this provision is being applied on the ground,”

– the IDF Speaker said.

Ground operation in Gaza

Adree also spoke about the possible timing of the start of the ground operation in Gaza.

He clarified that Israel is ready for a new phase of the war, which will begin when it is convenient to Israel.

“The operation will continue without any set schedule until its objectives are achieved, namely the dismantling of the Hamas military-political system, eliminating of its commanders and those responsible for the terrorist attack on October 7,”

– Avichay Adree confirmed.

Release of hostages

The IDF spokesman added that the hostages who were taken by the radical Hamas movement on October 7 could be freed by military means.

He recalled that, in addition to Israeli citizens, Hamas took hostage citizens of 42 countries, including 21 Russians.