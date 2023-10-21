Two buses with Russians got into accident in Türkiye

21 Oct. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian tourists were involved in an accident in Antalya, Türkiye. According to media reports, many people were injured, but not everyone agreed to be hospitalized.

Russians were involved in a car accident in southern Türkiye, the IHA news agency reports

The accident took place in Antalya. Two minibuses were carrying Russians along the D400 highway, they were going in one direction.

At some point the vehicles collided. The reason of the collision is not yet known.

The publication describes the number of victims with the word “many”, without indicating the exact number.