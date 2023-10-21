Nothing threatens ruble, Siluanov says

21 Oct. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the Ministry of Finance spoke about the prospects for the ruble exchange rate. According to him, the stabilization that is observed now was achieved thanks to the steps taken by both the president and the government.

There are currently no threats to the exchange rate of the domestic currency, the Russian Finance Minister said.

In the air of the “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” program Anton Siluanov said that there are currently no signs that the ruble could collapse significantly.

The minister emphasized that predictability plays a big role in the situation with exchange rates.

“Recently, the government and the president have decided on certain measures to control the return of foreign currency earnings. I think that this is one of the elements of stabilizing the exchange rate,”

– Anton Siluanov said.

Simultaneously, the head of the Ministry of Finance admitted, that it takes time to evaluate the results of the steps taken.