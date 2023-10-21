Fireworks may be banned in Georgia

21 Oct. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian authorities are considering introduction of restrictions on pyrotechnics. Possible rules for fireworks are being discussed in the parliament. There are no details yet.

Fireworks may be subject to certain restrictions in Georgia. The issue was discussed by a working group consisting of members of relevant parliamentary committees.

Currently, in Georgia, there is only one rule regarding pyrotechnics - fireworks cannot be sold to persons under 18 years.

The participants to the meeting agreed that a complete ban on the import of fireworks in Georgia is impossible, so it makes sense to strictly limit those types of pyrotechnics, the use of which is inappropriate and threatens the rights of other people. In addition, deputies decided to tighten control over the implementation of the law.