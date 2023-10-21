Fire occurs on Mount Mashuk

21 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Dmitry Voroshilov

A major fire broke out on the slope of Mount Mashuk in Stavropol Pyatigorsk. Dry grass is burning. The cause of the fire is already known.

A fire rages on the slope of Pyatigorsk Mountain Mashuk, the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Stavropol reports.

At the moment, dry grass is burning on the mountain. The total area of the fire has already reached 500 square meters.

11 people with three units of equipment are extinguishing the fire.

Cause of fire

The mayor of the city, Dmitry Voroshilov, published photos and videos from the scene on his Telegram.

In addition, he named the reason for what happened. According to the mayor, the emergency happened due to careless handling of the fire.