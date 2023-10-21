Woman dies in car accident in Kabardino-Balkaria

© Photo: State Traffic Inspectorate of the KBR
An accident occurred today in the Tersky district, as a result of which one person died others got injures, the State Traffic Inspectorate of the KBR reports. The department published photos from the scene.
The accident occurred at about 15.00. On the road "Bypass of Terek" a Mitsubishi and a Lada Granta collided.
As a result of an accident, a woman died.