Woman dies in car accident in Kabardino-Balkaria

21 Oct. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: State Traffic Inspectorate of the KBR

An accident occurred today in the Tersky district, as a result of which one person died others got injures, the State Traffic Inspectorate of the KBR reports. The department published photos from the scene.

A car accident involving two cars happened in Kabardino-Balkaria. The relevant message was published by the Republican State Traffic Inspectorate.

The accident occurred at about 15.00. On the road "Bypass of Terek" a Mitsubishi and a Lada Granta collided.

As a result of an accident, a woman died.