Azerbaijani national acrobatic gymnastics team wins 4 golds at European Championships in Varna

The European Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics continues in Varna, Bulgaria. For the moment, the Azerbaijani team has already won 4 gold and 2 silver medals.

On Saturday, athletes from Azerbaijan managed to win 2 gold and one silver.

The mixed pair - Agasif Ragimov and Razia Seidli - scored 28.580 points in the all-around finals. This result turned out to be the best, thus, they took the highest step of the podium.

The gold award was won by the men's pair of Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiev. They also took first place in the all-around with a score of 28.130 points.

A group of juniors - Nazrin Zeynieva, Zahra Rashidova and Anaita Bashiri - took asilver award in the all-around.