Explosion occurs in Yerevan’s cafe

21 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A major emergency occurred today in the Armenian capital. The explosion hit a café in the north of the city. Several people were injured as a result of the explosion.

An explosion occurred today in the Kanaker-Zeytun district of Yerevan, Armenian media report.

At about 17:50 local time (16:50 Moscow time), an emergency call was received about an explosion that occurred in a café located in Pobeda Park, shamshyan.com reports.

Three people were hospitalized. Their identities have not yet been established.

According to the reports, the epicenter of the explosion was located in the kitchen. As a result of the blast wave, the ceiling collapsed, the windows were smashed. Some furniture was destroyed.