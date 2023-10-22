Armenia to purchase air defense systems from France

22 Oct. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the French and Armenian sides will sign the agreements already reached. According to the documents, Armenia will acquire French air defense systems.

This was announced by the Head of the French Ministry of Defense, RIA Novosti reports.

"We will formalize Armenia's acquisition of a certain number of weapons from French manufacturers, in particular, by signing an agreement that will allow the country to ensure the protection of its skies",



Sébastien Lecornu said.

Let us note that the topic of such cooperation has already been mentioned by the Armenian side. Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian, in particular, stated that the republic needed a new partner in the military sphere, and it could be France.