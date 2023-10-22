Geographical dictation to be written on Elbrus

22 Oct. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Geography lovers and experts will be able to demonstrate their knowledge on Elbrus. Another educational campaign will take place on the mountain's southern slope

"For the first time, on Elbrus, at an altitude of 3,912 meters above sea level, the highest altitude site of the Geographical Dictation has been registered. The dictation will be held throughout the country and abroad on November 19",

"Caucasus.RF" said.

It is specified that the dictation will be written in a hotel on the southern slope of the mountain.

Anyone wishing to take part must send an application to the organizers' website. The candidate is also required to write an essay about his own, albeit small, geographical discoveries.