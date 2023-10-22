Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Türkiye and Iran to meet tomorrow

22 Oct. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tomorrow, October 23, Tehran will host the second meeting of Foreign Ministers within the framework of the "3+3" forum. Representatives of five countries will take part in it: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Türkiye and Iran. Georgia does not plan to attend the meeting.

The central topic of the negotiations will be the situation in the South Caucasus, including the peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan. The parties also plan to discuss the issues of regional cooperation in the field of security.

The meeting on Monday was confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We confirm Lavrov’s talks in Tehran scheduled for Monday",



the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said.

When did the first meeting take place?

The first meeting in this format was hosted by Moscow in 2022. It was attended by Deputy Foreign Ministers of five countries. A Georgian representative was not present at the negotiations.