22 Oct. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On October 22, a truck and a minibus collided in Türkiye. Local media reported this.

As a result of an accident that occurred on the Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep highway, 3 people were killed, and another 11 were diagnosed with various types of injuries. All victims were taken to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.