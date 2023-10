23 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The world currencies showed mixed dynamics at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday.

The dollar exchange rate dropped by 17.5 kopecks to 95.15 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on October 23.

The euro exchange rate rose by 9.75 kopecks to 100.95 rubles.

The yuan exchange rate fell by 0.4 kopecks to 13 rubles.