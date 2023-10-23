Russia and Iran to eliminate customs duties

23 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Iran have agreed to eliminate duties on imported goods from both countries until March 2024, member of the Joint Iran-Russia Chamber of Commerce Kambiz Merkazemi said.

"With the development of commercial relations between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union's member countries, the issue of operators in the field of customs, tariffs and competitive market will be solved by the end March 2024," Merkazemi said.

Merkazemi also stressed that the infrastructure for the implementation of the free trade agreement is developing “at a rapid pace” due to the high level of understanding between Iranian and Russian negotiators.