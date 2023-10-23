Azerbaijani doctors perform first in decades surgical operation in Khankendi

23 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani doctors performed the first surgical operation in Khankendi last week.

A 24-year-old Azerbaijani citizen, came to a medical institution in Khankendi with complaints of acute abdominal pain, nausea and malaise.

Doctors carried out the necessary examinations, the patient was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and it was decided to perform an operation.

The patient underwent a successful appendectomy. Police officer Ataturk Tagizade, whose condition after the operation was assessed as satisfactory, has already been discharged home for outpatient treatment.

The operation was carried out by surgeon Veli Khalilov with the help of anesthesiologist-resuscitator Ramin Akhmedov, nurses Ainur Mustafayeva, Gulsum Hasanova and Arzuman Mamedov.