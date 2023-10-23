Armenia to sign agreement with France on purchase of weapons

23 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan left for Paris at the invitation of his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu on October 22 to formalize an agreement on the purchase of French air defense systems.

In a last week interview with the French newspaper Sebastien Lecornu said it was necessary to allow Armenia to protect its civilian population and secure its borders. According to him, Armenia and France were to sign an agreement allowing Armenia to acquire weapons from French manufacturers.

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that France had agreed on future contracts with Armenia which will allow the delivery of military equipment to Armenia.