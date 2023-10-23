Israel: ground operation in Gaza inevitable if Hamas does not disarm

23 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli ground operation in the Gaza Strip is almost inevitable if the militants of the Hamas movement do not release all hostages and lay down their arms, spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Jonathan Conricus said.

"If Hamas were to come out of their hiding places that they hide underneath the Israeli civilians, which is what they're doing now, return our hostages — all 212 of them — and surrender unconditionally, then the war would end. If they won't, we would probably have to go in and get it done," Conricus said.

He further noted that people who are out and protesting against Israel are either uninformed or hate Israel.