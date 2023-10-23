Moscow in contact with Ankara on resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Moscow and Ankara are in contact through diplomatic channels on possibilities for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.
Commenting on Ankara’s initiative to create a system of guarantor countries to resolve the crisis, the minister said that "diplomatic channels are being used and we are in contact with all of our partners and all players."
"Russia’s position is well-known, as it has been clarified by the president and the Foreign Ministry. We believe that it is impossible to overcome the crisis without solving the key problem through creating two states based on the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly," Grushko pointed out.