26 Oct. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is preparing to conduct exercises in the center of the country. The maneuvers will take place in Isfahan province. It became known that various units of the country's armed forces would take part in the exercises.

Let us remind you that the exercises are taking place against the backdrop of the Middle East's conflict escalation. In particular, Israel has repeatedly stated its readiness to conduct a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.

On Wednesday, October 26, the armed forces of the Jewish state conducted a ground operation on a mini-copy of the Gaza Strip. It was created back in 2006. It has functioned as a training center for IDF ground units sicnce that year.