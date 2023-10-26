Erdoğan holds talks with Pope

26 Oct. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pope Francis and the Turkish leader held telephone conversations, during which the parties touched upon the escalation of violence in the Middle East.

"I can confirm that this morning a telephone conversation took place between the Pope and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The conversation, which took place at the request of Erdoğan, was devoted to the dramatic situation in the Middle East",

the head of the Vatican press service Matteo Bruni said

He reported that during the conversation, the Pontiff expressed the hope that an agreement would be reached on the creation of two states and the assignment of special status to Jerusalem.

Let us recall that last Sunday the Pope spoke with the head of the American administration. During the conversation, hope was expressed that the conflict in the Middle East would end as soon as possible.