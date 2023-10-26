Ilham Aliyev opens largest solar power plant in Azerbaijan

26 Oct. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, took part in today's opening of the country's largest solar power plant, with a capacity of 230 MW. Information about this was published on the official page of the President of the Republic.

The Masdar company's delegation from the United Arab Emirates was also present at the launch ceremony of the solar power plant. This company participated in the construction of the facility.

After the opening ceremony, the Masdar's representatives and the President of Azerbaijan signed a number of documents on the implementation of projects for the construction of three new energy facilities in the republic. Two solar power plants will be built in the Neftchala and Bilasuvar districts. In addition to this, a wind power plant will be built in the Absheron-Garadagh district of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

About Garadagh SPP

Garadagh solar power plant is the largest in the Republic of Azerbaijan. Its capacity is 230 MW.

The power plant covers 550 hectares, on which more than 500 thousand solar panels have been installed.

The electricity generated by the new power plant will be able to supply 110 thousand homes in the republic.