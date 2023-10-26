Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister arrives in Russia

26 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Head of Iranian diplomacy Ali Bagheri Kani arrived on a working visit to Moscow.

According to the Tasnim, upon arrival Bagheri Kani held negotiations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Ryabkov.

Diplomats from both countries talked about bilateral relations between Moscow and Tehran, and also touched upon the situation in the world and the region.

The news agency does not provide other details. The Russian Foreign Ministry did not report anything about the upcoming meeting between Bagheri Kani and Ryabkov.