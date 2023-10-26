Moscow ready to hold meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs

26 Oct. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The official representative of the Russian diplomacy, Maria Zakharova, announced Moscow's readiness to organize a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to her, negotiations between Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan could take place with the prospect of transition to a trilateral summit.

At the same time, she emphasized that the meeting of the Heads of Foreign Affairs agencies can take place if there is political will. Zakharova added that Moscow was ready to negotiate.