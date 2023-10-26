Russian Consulate General in Istanbul suspends reception of citizens

26 Oct. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the Russian Consulate General partially suspended reception in Istanbul.

"From October 26, 2023, the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul has temporarily suspended the registration of new applications for admission to Russian citizenship or renunciation of Russian citizenship, certificates for children of Russian citizenship by birth, as well as the acceptance of notifications from Russian citizens about the acquisition of citizenship of a foreign state",



the Consulate General announced.

The reception of persons who have already made an appointment will be carried out. They will be informed individually about the date to which the appointment will be postponed. The resumption of reception will be announced, the diplomatic mission clarified.

The acceptance of applications for verification of the presence or absence of Russian citizenship continues without changes, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Consulate.