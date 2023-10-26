Azerbaijan to increase cargo traffic 5 times next year

26 Oct. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Next year, it is planned to increase the volume of cargo transported through the Republic of Azerbaijan to 5 million tons. This is 5 times more than in 2023. This statement was made by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev during his speech at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS countries in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that the volume of cargo transported along the East-West and North-South routes is increasing every year.

"There is an annual increase in cargo transportation through the territory of Azerbaijan along the East-West and North-South routes. Next year it is planned to complete the modernization project for the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway section, as a result of which the volume of cargo flows through Azerbaijan will increase from 1 million tons to 5 million",



Shahin Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev noted that the turnover of goods between Azerbaijan and other CIS countries has increased significantly over the past year. In 2022, these figures increased by 30%, and in 2023 they rose by another 20%.