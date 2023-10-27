Moscow and Hamas discuss situation in Gaza Strip

27 Oct. 9:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yesterday, a representative of the Hamas political bureau and the Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Mikhail Bogdanov held a meeting in Moscow. The topic of the conversation was the situation in the Gaza Strip and the possibility of transporting foreigners.

"A member of the political bureau of the Islamic resistance movement Hamas, Abu Marzouk, is in Moscow. A meeting was held with him in continuation of the Russian line for the immediate release of foreign hostages located in the Gaza Strip, and issues related to ensuring the evacuation of Russian and other foreign citizens from the territory of the Palestinian enclave",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said

The Russian side reiterated its position in favor of the implementation of the resolution of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, implying the creation of a Palestinian state within the borders of 1967 and coexisting peacefully with Israel, RIA Novosti reports.

The representative of the movement expressed confidence that Moscow could play a significant role in ending hostilities in the region.

"The delegation of the movement highly appreciated the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the active diplomatic efforts of the Russian Federation",

Hamas said