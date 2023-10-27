Central Bank of Türkiye raises policy rate once again

27 Oct. 9:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Bank of Türkiye continues to raise the policy rate. At the meeting held on October 26, it was decided to raise it to 35%.

"The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Türkiye held an October meeting and decided to increase the rate by 500 basis points to 35%",

Turkish Central Bank said

Let us remind you that at the last meeting of the regulator, held in September, the policy rate was increased from 25% to 30%. Later, the Turkish national currency updated its historical low, rising to 28 liras per dollar