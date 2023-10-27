EU countries fail to agree on ceasefire in Gaza

27 Oct. 11:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

European Union leaders failed to agree on a call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas at a summit in Brussels. This is evidenced by the joint statement issued by its participants following the summit.

"The European Council expresses deep concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, calls for uninterrupted, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access, ensuring the delivery of assistance to those in need by taking all necessary measures, including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs",



the press service of the European Council said.

The document also emphasizes that the EU and its partners are actively working to provide civilians with everything they need.

"The EU is actively working with partners in the region to protect civilians, provide assistance and facilitate access to food, water, medical care, fuel, shelter, and to ensure that such humanitarian aid is not used by terrorist organizations",



the final communiqué says