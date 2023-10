27 Oct. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Seismologists reported an earthquake that occurred on Iranian territory. Its magnitude was 5.1.

"The epicenter of the earthquake was 94 kilometers southeast of Birjand city. The hypocenter lay at a depth of 10 kilometers",

European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

There is no information about casualties or destruction.

It was previously reported that ten days ago the south of the country was shaken by two earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.5 and 5.3, respectively.