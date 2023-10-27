Prime Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan meet in Mukhrani

27 Oct. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Heads of government of Armenia and Azerbaijan Nikol Pashinyan and Ali Asadov held talks under the mediation of their Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili. The meeting took place in Mukhrani, near Tbilisi.

Details of the negotiations have not yet been reported, but the Georgian media reported that the meeting lasted several hours.

Earlier it was reported that Armenia could become a transit country for gas transportation from Azerbaijan to Europe. In addition to this, the republic may also begin supplying electricity.