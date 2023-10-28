Israel expanding ground operations in Gaza

28 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel’s ground forces are expanding operations in the Gaza Strip, Spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Daniel Hagari said.

According to him, the Israeli forces have stepped up attacks on the Gaza Strip.

"Our Air Forces are attacking underground targets and facilities of the terrorist structure. In addition to the attacks on the Gaza Strip, our ground forces are expanding their operation these hours to achieve the goals of this war," he said.

The Palestinian telecom provider said earlier that the Israeli operation caused “complete disruption” of internet, cellular and landline services.