Dozens of people killed in Kazakhstan coal mine accident

28 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The death toll in a fire accident at the Kostenko coal mine in the central Karaganda region of Kazakhstan has increased to 21, the ArcelorMittal Temirtau press serive reported.

According to the latest reports, of 252 miners, 208 have surfaced from underground, of which 18 people sought medical assistance. The search for the remaining miners is ongoing.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the cabinet to halt investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal after the coalmine accident.

This is a second time a fire at one of the company’s coalmines kills people in the past few months. The previous fire happened on August 17, killing five coalminers.

at the Kostenko mine