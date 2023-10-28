Iranian minister: bridge across Araz river to expand Azerbaijan-Iran ties

28 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The new bridge to be constructed across the Araz river holds strategic importance and will significantly contribute to expanding economic ties and trade between Azerbaijan and Iran, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash said.

According to him, the Aghband bridge will connect the two countries not only by road but also by rail.

The minister noted that the railway will run from Aghband (a hamlet in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district) through Iranian territory to Julfa city in Nakhchivan and will take one year to build.

Bazrpash said that a customs checkpoint and a terminal will be built on it in compliance with the agreement with Azerbaijan.

The minister added that the new bridge will also create broad opportunities for the development of transit cargo transportation.