Garibashvili: Georgia interested in “lasting” peace in South Caucasus

28 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said Tbilisi, as an “impartial mediator” between Azerbaijan and Armenia, was interested in ensuring a “lasting peace” in the South Caucasus.

In his address at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new building of the Tbilisi State Azerbaijan Drama Theatre named after Heydar Aliyev, the PM stressed he personally, and his office, were “ready to contribute” to the process.

According to him, the launch of the new theatre was related to the 100th birthday of the late leader, marked Azerbaijan this year.

"This day is a proof of strong friendship and cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan”, Garibashvili said.

The PM also extended gratitude to the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, who attended the event with him, for participating in the ongoing Tbilisi Silk Road Forum.