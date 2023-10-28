Iran ground forces holding two-day drill

28 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s ground forces on Friday launched two days of exercises to test the flight readiness of more than 200 helicopters, state television reported.

The drills, which had been planned earlier, are aimed at “confronting possible threats” facing Iran, spokesperson Brigadier General Amir Cheshak told the TV.

In this exercise, infantry, armored, missile, artillery, air force, drone, engineering, electronic warfare, modern warfare, cyber, ICT units will participate in the exercise. And transport and support planes are present.

According to the general, troops and military equipment had been transferred from seven of Iran’s provinces for the drills in Nasr Abad in the central Isfahan province.