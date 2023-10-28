EU advocates Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty by year-end

28 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union has once again underscored its support for peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to the conclusion remarks, following the European Council meeting held in Brussels.

"The European Council underlines its continued support for advancing a sustainable and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the principles of recognition of sovereignty, the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity," the statement reads.

It was also noted that the European Council supports the Brussels normalization process and calls on the Parties to engage in good faith and to finalize this process by the end of this year.