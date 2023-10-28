Russia studying possibility of shipping petroleum products to Turkey and Uzbekistan

28 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Energy Ministry and Tatneft will consider the issue of developing intergovernmental agreements with Turkey and Uzbekistan on the supply of petroleum products within the framework of indicative balances.

The instruction was given following a meeting on the situation on the oil products market with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, which took place last week, a source said.

During the meeting, the situation on the petroleum products market was discussed, including measures for the stable functioning of the winter diesel fuel market.

As of September 21, Russia has instituted a ban on the export of diesel fuel and gasoline. An exception exists for supplies to EAEU countries according to indicative balances or protocols provided for by intergovernmental agreements.