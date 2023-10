28 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a news conference in Ankara along with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

"All of humanity stands at a crossroads in Gaza. Either a war will spread to the world, or a great peace will emerge. Türkiye's preference is for peace," Hakan Fidan said.

Rasmussen stressed the importance of re-energize the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and highlighted that a two-state solution would be a precondition for peace.