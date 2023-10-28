Garibashvili highlights hosting Azerbaijani and Armenian PMs at Silk Road Forum

28 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili highlighted hosting his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts Ali Asadov and Nikol Pashinyan at the fourth edition of the Silk Road Forum.

According to Garibashvili, he was “glad” to host the officials, with the discussions covering the “future” of the South Caucasus region and “large-scale” regional projects, the implementation of which was in the “common interests”.

The PM said within “peace initiatives” revealed by him while addressing the UN General Assembly in New York last month, his Government was “ready to ensure peace, stability, and economic development in the region for the benefit of the countries”.